Photo 568
Meadow Brown Butterfly
The Meadow Brown is the most abundant butterfly species in many habitats. Hundreds may be seen together at some sites, flying low over the vegetation. Adults fly even in dull weather when most other butterflies are inactive.
14th September 2021
14th Sep 21
Nick
ace
@365nick
I have recently retired and have moved from London to Newark, Nottinghamshire. Hobbies include playing guitar, cycling, extreme coffee geeking, photography and film making.
Views
7
365
X-T30
3rd September 2021 11:54am
