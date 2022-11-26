Previous
Next
Switching on of the Christmas lights by 365nick
Photo 755

Switching on of the Christmas lights

26th November 2022 26th Nov 22

Nick

@365nick
I have recently retired and have moved from London to Newark, Nottinghamshire. Hobbies include playing guitar, cycling, extreme coffee geeking, photography and film making.
209% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
What a great capture, the magic of Christmas in so many expressions. FAV!
December 4th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise