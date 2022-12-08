Sign up
Photo 765
Reflections in the Trent
It looks like a shot taken in the summer but actually it was taken earlier today and it was close to freezing.
8th December 2022
8th Dec 22
Nick
@365nick
I have recently retired and have moved from London to Newark, Nottinghamshire. Hobbies include playing guitar, cycling, extreme coffee geeking, photography and film making.
765
photos
42
followers
45
following
209% complete
758
759
760
761
762
763
764
765
Views
4
365
X-T30
8th December 2022 12:54pm
Tags
newark
,
on
,
trent
