Photo 770
Steampunk Parade
There was a Steampunk market and parade in our town centre yesterday. They are such nice people, they actually like having their pictures taken.
11th December 2022
11th Dec 22
Nick
@365nick
I have recently retired and have moved from London to Newark, Nottinghamshire. Hobbies include playing guitar, cycling, extreme coffee geeking, photography and film making.
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
11th December 2022 7:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
newark
Krista Marson
ace
I adore steampunk creativity
December 12th, 2022
