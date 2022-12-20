Sign up
Photo 780
Church Clock
The clock of St Mary Magdalene's Church Newark looks out over the beautiful market square.
20th December 2022
20th Dec 22
0
0
Nick
@365nick
I have recently retired and have moved from London to Newark, Nottinghamshire. Hobbies include playing guitar, cycling, extreme coffee geeking, photography and film making.
Views
3
Camera
X-T30
Taken
20th December 2022 3:18pm
Tags
newark
,
l
