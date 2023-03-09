Sign up
Photo 843
"It never snows in Newark on Trent"
The locals always tell you that "It never snows in Newark on Trent"
9th March 2023
9th Mar 23
2
1
Nick
@365nick
I have recently retired and have moved from London to Newark, Nottinghamshire. Hobbies include playing guitar, cycling, extreme coffee geeking, photography and film making.
Walks @ 7
ace
A most calming capture, and there might be a song in this.....
March 9th, 2023
Kitty Hawke
ace
Lovely snowy view through the tree...so suits the B & W.
March 9th, 2023
