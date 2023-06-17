Sign up
Previous
Photo 930
She feeds you tea and oranges
17th June 2023
17th Jun 23
2
1
Nick
ace
@365nick
I have recently retired and have moved from London to Newark, Nottinghamshire. Hobbies include playing guitar, cycling, extreme coffee geeking, photography and film making.
930
photos
38
followers
41
following
254% complete
923
924
925
926
927
928
929
930
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
9th June 2023 9:00am
Suzanne
ace
A line from one of my favourite songs. Great shot and love the colours
June 28th, 2023
Boxplayer
ace
Love those colours.
June 28th, 2023
