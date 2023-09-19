Previous
Next
Coincidence or posed? by 365nick
Photo 980

Coincidence or posed?

There was actually a gardener dead heading these flowers so I think it was coincidence.
19th September 2023 19th Sep 23

Nick

ace
@365nick
I have recently retired and have moved from London to Newark, Nottinghamshire. Hobbies include playing guitar, cycling, extreme coffee geeking, photography and film making.
269% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise