Recentering the Attention of Subatomic Particles by 365projectltaylor
54 / 365

Recentering the Attention of Subatomic Particles

One ponders on the permissibility of fat photons being dark matter. a dark matter of light. Never mind the interest in He, element two.
23rd April 2024 23rd Apr 24

LTaylor

ace
@365projectltaylor
14% complete

