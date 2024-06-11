Previous
What Becomes A Bandage by 365projectltaylor
103 / 365

Distracted by all the possibilities of mere expansion, of photos, of relatives, of Egypt, of similarities, of minds, and fields of foolishness I retreat into revaluing antiquities and complexities of copying. enlarged upon.
11th June 2024 11th Jun 24

LTaylor

@365projectltaylor
