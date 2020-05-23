Previous
Next
Pelargonium by 365projectmaxine
Photo 1060

Pelargonium

I have half a dozen scented leaf pelargoniums that i have managed to keep from last year. This one has just started to flower.
23rd May 2020 23rd May 20

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
290% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise