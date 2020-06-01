Sign up
Photo 1069
Mary Rose
This is the oldest rose in the garden,( we brought it with us from our previous home). It is very fragrant and a particular favourite of mine. It was named for Henry VIII's flagship.
1st June 2020
1st Jun 20
Maxine Lathbury
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
1062
1063
1064
1065
1066
1067
1068
1069
rose
