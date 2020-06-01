Previous
Next
Mary Rose by 365projectmaxine
Photo 1069

Mary Rose

This is the oldest rose in the garden,( we brought it with us from our previous home). It is very fragrant and a particular favourite of mine. It was named for Henry VIII's flagship.
1st June 2020 1st Jun 20

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
292% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise