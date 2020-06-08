Previous
Totally Tangerine by 365projectmaxine
Lock-down has meant that this has been the only new dahlia for me this this year.
8th June 2020 8th Jun 20

Maxine Lathbury

I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
