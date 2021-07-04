Sign up
Photo 1468
Ring of Brodgar
One of the largest stone circles in Britain, thought to have been erected between 2500 BC and 2000 BC. Once consisted of 60 stones of which 36 remain standing.
4th July 2021
4th Jul 21
Maxine Lathbury
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
henge
