Ring of Brodgar by 365projectmaxine
Photo 1468

Ring of Brodgar

One of the largest stone circles in Britain, thought to have been erected between 2500 BC and 2000 BC. Once consisted of 60 stones of which 36 remain standing.
4th July 2021 4th Jul 21

Maxine Lathbury

I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
