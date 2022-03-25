Sign up
Photo 1732
Flowering Currant
This beautiful bush is in my front garden. It is a cutting of a cutting of a cutting etc. My Mum had the original bush in her garden (about 50 years ago)
25th March 2022
25th Mar 22
2
0
Maxine Lathbury
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
1732
photos
17
followers
25
following
474% complete
1725
1726
1727
1728
1729
1730
1731
1732
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
25th March 2022 9:41am
Tags
flowering currant
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful and doing so well ! These cuttings of a cutting etc mean so much more to us !
March 25th, 2022
Hazel
ace
Love the vibrant colour!
March 25th, 2022
