Flowering Currant by 365projectmaxine
Flowering Currant

This beautiful bush is in my front garden. It is a cutting of a cutting of a cutting etc. My Mum had the original bush in her garden (about 50 years ago)
25th March 2022 25th Mar 22

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful and doing so well ! These cuttings of a cutting etc mean so much more to us !
March 25th, 2022  
Hazel ace
Love the vibrant colour!
March 25th, 2022  
