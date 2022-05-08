Previous
Lilac Time by 365projectmaxine
Photo 1775

Lilac Time

Had lunch with my sister today. This is the lilac in her back garden.
8th May 2022 8th May 22

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful -- the perfume must be beautiful !
May 8th, 2022  
