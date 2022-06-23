Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1821
Why do Apples Fall Straight Down to the Ground?
This is Woolsthorpe Manor with Sir Isaac Newton's famous apple tree on the right. It is still producing fruit.
23rd June 2022
23rd Jun 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Maxine Lathbury
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
1821
photos
20
followers
27
following
498% complete
View this month »
1814
1815
1816
1817
1818
1819
1820
1821
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
23rd June 2022 11:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
newton
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close