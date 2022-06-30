Previous
Nepeta aka Catmint by 365projectmaxine
Photo 1828

Nepeta aka Catmint

I bought this pot of catmint today to fill a gap in the border. As you can see Molly was straight at it before I could even get it out of its pot.
30th June 2022 30th Jun 22

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
