Photo 1950
Balmoral Castle
Some of the floral tributes to the late Queen left at the gates of the castle
31st October 2022
31st Oct 22
Maxine Lathbury
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Tags
balmoral
