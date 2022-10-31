Previous
Balmoral Castle by 365projectmaxine
Photo 1950

Balmoral Castle

Some of the floral tributes to the late Queen left at the gates of the castle
31st October 2022 31st Oct 22

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
