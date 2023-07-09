Sign up
Photo 2203
Leaving Stromness on Orkney
We have been travelling all day today so I didn't take any photos, so here is one taken from the ferry yesterday
9th July 2023
9th Jul 23
Maxine Lathbury
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
stromness
