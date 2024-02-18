Previous
Spring by 365projectmaxine
Spring

I have quite a few of these small daffodils amongst the cyclamen
18th February 2024 18th Feb 24

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
February 18th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Lovely!
February 18th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Lovely!
February 18th, 2024  
