Photo 2427
Spring
I have quite a few of these small daffodils amongst the cyclamen
18th February 2024
18th Feb 24
3
1
Maxine Lathbury
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
18th February 2024 2:10pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
daffodils
,
cyclamen
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
February 18th, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Lovely!
February 18th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Lovely!
February 18th, 2024
