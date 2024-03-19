Sign up
Previous
Photo 2457
Tulip
The last few days have been mild and sunny, and have tempted the tulips to start blooming
19th March 2024
19th Mar 24
1
1
Maxine Lathbury
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
2457
photos
27
followers
34
following
Tags
tulip
Heather
ace
That's a beauty, Maxine! And lovely shot with the light and shadows on the gorgeous red petals! Fav
March 19th, 2024
