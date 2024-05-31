Previous
Bakewell 'Padlock' Bridge by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2529

Bakewell 'Padlock' Bridge

This has become a popular tourist attraction. The padlocks are attached by people wanting to commemorate a special event. Over the last 10 years it is estimated that over 10,000 padlocks have been attached.
31st May 2024 31st May 24

Maxine Lathbury

@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
Photo Details

