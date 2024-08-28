Previous
Next
Helenium by 365projectmaxine
Photo 2619

Helenium

A hoverfly making ready to land on a helenium
28th August 2024 28th Aug 24

Maxine Lathbury

ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
718% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
A wonderful moment , beautifully captured ! fav
September 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise