Photo 2644
Favourite Bistrot
Out for Sunday lunch, and very nice it was too!
22nd September 2024
22nd Sep 24
0
0
Maxine Lathbury
ace
@365projectmaxine
I'm a retired Medical Librarian living in the UK. I have always enjoyed taking photos - but don't think of myself as a photographer -...
2648
photos
28
followers
35
following
725% complete
View this month »
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
22nd September 2024 12:10pm
Tags
lunch
