Gateway

The Gateway Arch is a 630-foot-tall (192 m) monument in St. Louis, Missouri, United States. It was built as a monument to the westward expansion of the United States and officially dedicated to "the American people", the Arch, commonly referred to as "The Gateway to the West", is a National Historic Landmark in Gateway Arch National Park and has become an internationally recognized symbol of St. Louis, as well as a popular tourist destination.