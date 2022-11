Michigan Amish

Michigan is home to the sixth-largest Amish population michigan amish. Michigan has a long history of Amish settlement, with the first Amish settling in the Great Lakes State in 1895. Today Michigan’s Amish population numbers approximately 11,000.



Michigan’s 86 Amish church districts are scattered over 35 settlements, from Hillsdale and Branch Counties in the south, to Mackinac County in the Upper Peninsula.