91 / 365
Purpose in the pattern
We have ice sickles everywhere, I've always thought they were special.
18th November 2022
18th Nov 22
Christine Sztukow...
@365projectorgchristine
I heard about the 365 project in an ebook from Photzy and on August 19, 2022 I posted my first photo. I started using a camera...
Tags
vacation home"
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
November 18th, 2022
