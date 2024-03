Limestone fossil rock

This is the corner of my bathroom sink-I love rocks and fossils so I now get to see them everyday.

History:

Limestone is a sedimentary rock made almost entirely of fossils. Fossils are the remains of ancient plants and animals, like an imprint in a rock or actual bones and shells that have turned into rock. Fossils are found in sedimentary rocks and hold the clues to life on Earth long ago.