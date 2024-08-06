Scorpion Anchorage on Santa Cruz Island

Great time in the past

December 31, 1905 [SBMP]: “Thacher School party has novel vacation. Christmas week spent at the picturesque island report... Captain Merry returned yesterday in his power launch Vishnu from Santa Cruz Island with a party of professors and students from the Thacher School of Nordhoff, who had been camping on the islands for a week. Members of the party report some very thrilling experiences on water and on land, but say that the holiday was one of the most interesting and enjoyable they had ever spent... Messrs.. W. L. Thacher, Lawrence Sperry, Dana and Starr left Ventura on Saturday and had a very pleasant voyage in the Vishnu to Prisoners’ Harbor... The second party, consisting of Messrs. E. S. Thacher, Andrew Barnes and Bliss, who remained at Nordhoff for Christmas, left Ventura in the Vishnu on Tuesday morning and experienced a very rough voyage on crossing the channel against a strong northwest wind. For hours the starry little Vishnu breasted the storm that was the worst Captain Merry had seen in the channel for years, but arrived in Scorpion Harbor in safety... They left Scorpion Harbor on Wednesday afternoon...”