290 / 365
Earlier morning divers
Santa Cruz Island-Channel Islands
Jacques Cousteau ranked it as one of his favorite dive spots. Its underwater realm has been called “the Galápagos of North America.” And then there’s the cathedral-like kelp forests.
9th August 2024
9th Aug 24
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
Tags
sailing travels
Corinne C
ace
Splendid shot
August 9th, 2024
Barb
ace
Simple and beautiful!
August 9th, 2024
