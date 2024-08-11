Sign up
292 / 365
My boat loves it here
11th August 2024
11th Aug 24
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 17, 2023 Wow one more day and my 365 days will be complete. I wake up every morning looking forward to seeing beautiful...
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
Memories
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
28th July 2024 11:14am
Tags
sailing travels
Barb
ace
Oh, the color of that water! Gorgeous!
August 11th, 2024
Diana
ace
I would love it there too, wonderful capture and gorgeous coloured ocean.
August 11th, 2024
