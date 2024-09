Old Boma Museum

We fell in love with the Tortoises



History:

This museum inside the old German boma (fortified compound), completed in 1900, has three parts. The best is the wing dedicated to human evolution, since much of what we know about the topic came from fossils unearthed in Tanzania. There are also displays on insects, the history of Arusha during the German colonial era, and wildlife photos and mounts.