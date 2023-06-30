Previous
U Turn

This Ladybird may want to rethink which way it is going!
30th June 2023 30th Jun 23

Jo Worboys

@365projectorgjoworboys
It's one of those 'big 0' birthdays this year, so it seems a good time to celebrate coming out of lockdown and the start of...
Heather ace
Ha! A great title and narrative for this shot, Jo! It is certainly at a fork in the road! Fav
June 30th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Neat
June 30th, 2023  
