Marazion beach and St Micheals Mount by 365projectorgjoworboys
Photo 894

Marazion beach and St Micheals Mount

At low tide the causeway opens up to walk to St Micheals Mount (Cornish quirky footpaths at their best)
18th September 2023 18th Sep 23

Jo Worboys

@365projectorgjoworboys
Year two! Still enjoying finding photos everyday. Usually ending up with something totally different to the subject I set out to find. Thank you for...
Diana ace
Stunning capture and scene.
September 18th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot.
September 18th, 2023  
