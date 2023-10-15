Previous
Autumnal yellows by 365projectorgjoworboys
Photo 921

Autumnal yellows

An added bonus of bright sunshine made these leaves zing
15th October 2023

Jo Worboys

Diana ace
Beautiful capture and colours.
October 15th, 2023  
