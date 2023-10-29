Sign up
Photo 935
'Don't mind if I do'
A bacon butty may or may not have helped with this photo !!
29th October 2023
29th Oct 23
3
1
Jo Worboys
@365projectorgjoworboys
Year two! Still enjoying finding photos everyday. Usually ending up with something totally different to the subject I set out to find. Thank you for...
Carole Sandford
ace
Ha ha I bet it did!
October 28th, 2023
Heather
ace
Well, whatever you (or she) did, Jo, you got a great shot! Love their pleading eyes! Fav
October 28th, 2023
Jerzy
How can you say no to those eyes. Great capture.
October 28th, 2023
