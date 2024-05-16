Sign up
Photo 1135
Weeds are just flowers unfortunate to grow in the wrong place. To me all flowers are flowers
16th May 2024
16th May 24
Jo Worboys
@365projectorgjoworboys
Year two! Still enjoying finding photos everyday. Usually ending up with something totally different to the subject I set out to find.
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely shot. There are some very pretty weeds.
May 16th, 2024
