Previous
Hover Fly posing by 365projectorgjoworboys
Photo 1153

Hover Fly posing

Another for the insect collection . It was very breezy but it has given a softness to the photo I quite like the effect
3rd June 2024 3rd Jun 24

Jo Worboys

@365projectorgjoworboys
Year two! Still enjoying finding photos everyday. Usually ending up with something totally different to the subject I set out to find. Thank you for...
315% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Don't you just love it when they sit still? Fabulous close up.
June 3rd, 2024  
Fisher Family
A lovely close-up!

Ian
June 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise