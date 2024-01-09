Previous
Looks like Freedom
9th January 2024 9th Jan 24

@365projectorgliane
Hey new here recommended by a friend, taking photos daily just on iPhone, moved UK to Sydney 7yrs ago & now on mid north coast...
Bec ace
Lovely. I like the lovely bell in the foreground…and so ambiguous - is it freedom for the bird, on a bike ride, a boat or the vastness of the sea, or even exploration of the wilderness in the background…
January 9th, 2024  
