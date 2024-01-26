Sign up
25 / 365
IMG_4698
As the heat & the waves retreat an evening walk beside the creek
26th January 2024
26th Jan 24
Pupfiets
@365projectorgliane
Hey new here recommended by a friend, taking photos daily just on iPhone, moved UK to Sydney 7yrs ago & now on mid north coast...
#lowtide
#dogwalk
#coffscreek
A lovely place for an evening walk!
January 26th, 2024
