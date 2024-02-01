Sign up
31 / 365
IMG_4723
I wouldn’t want to Risk Assess This! Kids in surf lots of them 🏄♂️ every kind of craft, schools back & what a great day they are having!
1st February 2024
1st Feb 24
Pupfiets
@365projectorgliane
Hey new here recommended by a friend, taking photos daily just on iPhone, moved UK to Sydney 7yrs ago & now on mid north coast...
Tags
#fun
#boats
#surf
#coffscoast
#schooltrip
