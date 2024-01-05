Previous
Ginkgo, 23rd street by 365projectorgmissdeb
Ginkgo, 23rd street

Lunch at 23rd street distillery. There is a row of ginkgoes in the courtyard. Ginkgoes are one of my favourite trees and the leaves were lit up by the sun and contrasted joyfully with the blue summery sky.
5th January 2024 5th Jan 24

Miss Deb

@365projectorgmissdeb
