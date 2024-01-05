Sign up
2 / 365
Ginkgo, 23rd street
Lunch at 23rd street distillery. There is a row of ginkgoes in the courtyard. Ginkgoes are one of my favourite trees and the leaves were lit up by the sun and contrasted joyfully with the blue summery sky.
5th January 2024
5th Jan 24
Miss Deb
@365projectorgmissdeb
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
5th January 2024 4:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
tree
,
nature
,
sky
,
leaves
,
clouds
,
ginkgo
,
“ginkgo
,
biloba”
