4 / 365
Floral fireworks
At the bottom of the garden, the Lilly Pillies have burst into fireworky flower.
7th January 2024
7th Jan 24
Miss Deb
@365projectorgmissdeb
4
photos
2
2 followers
0
following
1% complete
View this month »
1
2
3
4
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
7th January 2024 5:39pm
Tags
white
,
flower
,
contrast
,
“australian
,
native”
,
“lilly
,
pilly”
