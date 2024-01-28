Previous
Waterlilies by 365projectorgmissdeb
25 / 365

Waterlilies

Went to the botanic gardens with visitors from Canberra. The waterlily building always takes me back to Kew gardens, London.
28th January 2024 28th Jan 24

Miss Deb

@365projectorgmissdeb
6% complete

