31 / 365
Jimmy and Jerry
It was Guinea pig cage cleaning day today. The GP’s got to sit on A’s lap, eating celery and watching TV. They seem to rather like it.
4th February 2024
4th Feb 24
Miss Deb
@365projectorgmissdeb
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
4th February 2024 12:35pm
Tags
animals
,
pets
,
“guinea
,
pig”
