Jimmy and Jerry by 365projectorgmissdeb
31 / 365

Jimmy and Jerry

It was Guinea pig cage cleaning day today. The GP’s got to sit on A’s lap, eating celery and watching TV. They seem to rather like it.
4th February 2024 4th Feb 24

Miss Deb

@365projectorgmissdeb
8% complete

