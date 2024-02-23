Previous
Next
Capture the wind by 365projectorgmissdeb
49 / 365

Capture the wind

Some native (I think) grasses blowing in the wind as I walked around a duck pond on a break between clients.
23rd February 2024 23rd Feb 24

Miss Deb

@365projectorgmissdeb
13% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise