So tiny to see into the world. by 38dcmoder
6 / 365

So tiny to see into the world.

A tiny step of courage is always a good place to start.

(8 weeks old)
5th September 2021 5th Sep 21

Dawn Moder

@38dcmoder
I am back!!! I live in Minnesota USA with Mike and three children. I begin to find myself more interesting in photography I want to improve more...
