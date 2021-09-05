Sign up
6 / 365
So tiny to see into the world.
A tiny step of courage is always a good place to start.
(8 weeks old)
5th September 2021
5th Sep 21
0
0
Dawn Moder
ace
@38dcmoder
I am back!!! I live in Minnesota USA with Mike and three children. I begin to find myself more interesting in photography I want to improve more...
Photo Details
Album
My 1st album
Tags
blackandwhite
,
#
,
bostonterrier
,
#puppy
,
#tiny
,
#walk
