Climber's Application
This morning, I came downstairs and caught my cat, Climber, working on a very large, mysterious online application. She looked rather guilty. It disappeared when she knocked the keyboard off the desk. I'll never find a window into her secret life.
25th January 2024
25th Jan 24
Roni Greenwood
@912greens
home
computer
desk
cats
applications
climber.
