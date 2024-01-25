Next
Climber's Application by 912greens
Climber's Application

This morning, I came downstairs and caught my cat, Climber, working on a very large, mysterious online application. She looked rather guilty. It disappeared when she knocked the keyboard off the desk. I'll never find a window into her secret life.
25th January 2024

Roni Greenwood

@912greens
