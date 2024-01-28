Double Barns-- Kent, Washington

I've been meaning to take a few photos of these twin barns for some time, now. It's a little tricky because there aren't very safe places to pull over. The driveway is chained off and today had some large puddles of indeterminate depth. Still, I'm guessing these old structures won't be around too much longer, and I finally pulled over to look at them while on my way to somewhere else.

Other buildings on the premises are collapsing, and this has been the first year the barns and small house have attracted the attention of graffiti artists. The fields immediately surrounding the barns are still farmed, but warehouses are encroaching from just down the highway.